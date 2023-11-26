USC Bans Professor For Saying He That Every Hamas Member ‘Should Be Killed’

Videos by OutKick

The University of Southern California (USC) punished one of its professors for exercising his right to free speech.

John Strauss, a professor known for his work in examining the economics of developing countries, walked by a pro-Palestine demonstration led by students. The group in question was protesting for a cease-fire in the Gaza strip, and held a memorial for the thousands of Palestinians who have died in the conflict.

Strauss walked by this demonstration (held on Nov. 9) and voiced his frustration with their stance.

“You people are ignorant,” Strauss said. “Hamas are murderers. That’s all they are. Every one should be killed, and I hope they all are.”

.@USC is forcing tenured Prof John Strauss to teach his classes remotely for the rest of the semester after a doctored video circulated that made it seem like he had wished death on all Palestinians. In actuality, Strauss said, “Hamas are murderers. That’s all they are. Every one… pic.twitter.com/Lru9CpAUKw — Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 22, 2023

Since that video circulated on the internet, several people misconstrued his words to suggest that he wanted all Palestinians killed.

Within a day of receiving that footage, USC put Strauss on paid administrative leave. The school also barred him from entering campus, and prevented him from teaching for the rest of the semester.

Shortly after the video surfaced, over 6,500 people signed a petition demanding USC fire Strauss for “racist, xenophobic behavior” and comments that “promote and incite violence.” In response, over 9,000 people signed a position calling for the university to reinstate him.

USC Went Against It’s Own Values By Suspending John Strauss

On the school’s website, USC claims that its “commitment to the development of human beings and society requires an unwavering commitment to fostering a community in which we solicit, embrace and share diverse viewpoints.” But based on this video and the subsequent treatment of Strauss, USC clearly fell short of its own standard.

The students were within their First Amendment right to advocate for a certain viewpoint on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Likewise, Strauss also had the right to disagree with the students and make his stance known.

Frankly, his frustration was valid, given that at the many in the media – and these students – are framing Palestinians as the victims, while ignoring the fact that Hamas started the conflict. Furthermore, Hamas has shown themselves to be some of the most despicable humans in existence, hence Strauss’ words.

However, USC punished Strauss for his viewpoint, going so far as to prevent him from teaching. If the school really wants diverse opinions to be honored, why do the students get off free, while a professor gets silenced?

Free speech apparently only exists at USC if you go along with the acceptable narrative. If you don’t, prepare to suffer heavy consequences.