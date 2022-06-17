USA Today Deletes 23 Stories After ‘Reporter’ Fabricated Sources

USA Today gets lost in the race for the most embarrassing outlet in the country. While not as notably corrupt as NBC News or as openly devious as the Washington Post, USA Today is nonetheless not a credible publication.

Case in point a new story that uncovered that the outlet is deleting articles on its website because it published a series of lies.

According to the New York Times — another beauty — USA Today deleted 23 articles following an investigation that found the reporter who wrote them used fabricated sources.

USA Today confirmed that Gabriela Miranda is the journalist in question and that she resigned from the outlet a few weeks ago. Miranda is what you call a fake-news reporter.

The New York Post reached out to Miranda to ask why she faked her sources but instead of responding she deleted her LinkedIn account.

Luckily, CNN does not require future employees to have an active LinkedIn account.

“After receiving an external correction request, USA Today audited the reporting work of Gabriela Miranda,” USA Today said in a draft that the Times obtained.

“The audit revealed that some individuals quoted were not affiliated with the organizations claimed and appeared to be fabricated,” the note read. “The existence of other individuals quoted could not be independently verified. In addition, some stories included quotes that should have been credited to others.”

Moreover, the report found that Miranda meddled in the investigation into her conduct. Per the Times, “Ms. Miranda took steps to deceive investigators by producing false evidence of her newsgathering, including recordings of interviews, one of the people said.”

Miranda would seem like a black eye for the industry. She’s dishonest and does not quote her subjects accurately. However, you can’t convince me there are not pages of other “journalists” doing the same as she was.

Lying and doctoring quotes are not novel practices in the corporate press. Have you ever read MSNBC.com?

As bad as Miranda sounds, she can’t be worse than Taylor Lorenz, can she?

"Taylor Lorenz is talentless, unethical, motivated by hate, and utterly indifferent to the truth. But, most importantly, she’s useful to those in power." My column: how Taylor Lorenz personifies the hideous state of the corporate press. Go read it:https://t.co/evkvwetU3F — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 9, 2022

USA Today says it will reinforce its standards with its staff. Whatever those are.

