USA Today Celebrates Super Bowl For Being ‘Woke’ And Lacking White People

Videos by OutKick

USA Today was once an influential news organization. While never the New York Times or Washington Post, USAT practiced journalism in its most pressing form.

The paper is now a shell of its former self. Cliches and authors unaware of active voice now fill its newsroom.

Its sports section is perhaps the most humiliating.

A character named Mike Freeman now covers the NFL for the outlet. Freeman’s résumé includes lying about his education on an application for The Indianapolis Star.

He’s a hack, a one-trick pony. Baselessly accusing white individuals of the NFL of racism is the extent of his abilities.

Still, USA Today tasked Freeman to cover the Super Bowl. He responded in glee, not with the assignment but with the “blackness” of it all.

“Super Bowl 57 is the blackest, most woke Super Bowl ever. Sorry haters!” the headline read.

Super Bowl 57 is Blackest, most woke Super Bowl ever. Sorry haters! https://t.co/UQIpQBdY9i — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 13, 2023

Freeman took particular joy in black people taking over — to use his phrasing — the “Republican NFL.”

The lack of white people involved in the game pleased Freeman — from the two QBs to halftime, from an emphasis on the black national anthem to a black man performing “America the Beautiful.”

Freeman called halftime performer Rihanna “one of the blackest, proudest performers of our time.”

USA Today certainly isn’t alone in the racialization of the game. ESPN covered the skin tones of Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts as aggressively as the game itself.

And that’s unfortunate. A disservice to sports fans.

USA Today.

Sports are the chief escape from the divisions of society. Yet sports leagues and outlets demand consumers take part in a cultural divide on the basis of race.

Super Bowl LVII was among the greatest in recent memory. Patrick Mahomes is on track to challenge Tom Brady as the greatest individual player.

Andy Reid strengthened his case to sit among the Mount Rushmore of head coaches. Travis Kelce and Jalen Hurts oozed their superstardom in front of a likely audience of 100 million.

And yet USA Today’s leading takeaway is that the Super Bowl was very black, not all that white, and the country ought to celebrate that involvement.

The black national anthem, the racialization of Super Bowl coverage, and defining Mahomes and Hurts serve the precise opposite of the NFL and corporate media’s purported mission to create a color-blind society.

Young viewers watched the game and had to ask their parents why there are two national anthems and the broadcasters care so much about the skin colors of the players.

Sports should be a great escape, a distraction from the divisions that plague society. Unfortunately, sports have only become a constant reminder of the concerted effort to keep racial division inflamed.

Read our latest column for more on the above phenomenon:

Tyre Nichols’ death doesn't demonstrate white supremacy. Its coverage demonstrates a need to inflame the fear of white supremacy



My column:



How the Left has ridden racial tensions to its advantage, politically and financially. And must keep them alive:https://t.co/WLS4ODW8g5 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) February 9, 2023

Today, fans are ecstatic over the Chiefs’ victory. Depressed over the Eagles’ shortcomings. Infuriated over that “holding” call by the ref.

Today, the media is celebrating that a Super Bowl didn’t feature a white QB or white halftime performer.

A disconnect only growing.

It’s no wonder USA Today is hemorrhaging subscribers and Mike Freeman is lying on his résumé.