FOX Draws In More Than 16 Million Viewers For USA – Netherlands To Cap Off Huge World Cup For The USMNT

Over 16 million Americans tuned in to FOX to watch the USMNT match against the Netherlands in the knockout stage of the World Cup on Saturday. While it may have been a disappointing result for the U.S., the ratings throughout the tournament for the American side were incredibly impressive.

According to FOX Sports PR, the USA – Netherlands match scored 12,966,000 viewers on FOX and peaked at 16,368,000 viewers during the final minutes of the game. The nearly 13 million viewer average was a 163% boost from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which the USMNT did not qualify for.

The top five markets in the U.S. were Cincinnati, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Kansas City, and Austin.

#USMNT #FIFAWorldCup Round of 16 showdown scores big on FOX ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6UUYqOE5vd — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 4, 2022

USA – Netherlands TV Ratings Cap Off A Massive World Cup

Prior to advancing to the knockout stage, the USMNT’s three group stage matches against Wales, England, and Iran averaged 11.7 million viewers, crushing the average of 10.6 million viewers the last time the U.S. appeared in a World Cup.

The USA-Iran match averaged 12 million viewers and peaked at 15.6 million viewers with Americans tuning in to watch the USMNT advance to the knockout stage with a 1-0 victory.

The USMNT-England Black Friday match, reportedly drew in a total of 20 million viewers. A total of 15.4 million people tuned into FOX to watch the 0-0 draw with another 4.6 million tuning into the Spanish telecast on Telemundo.

As for the most-watched soccer game in history, that title still belongs to the USMNT 2-2 draw against Portugal in the 2014 World Cup which drew in 24 million viewers.

