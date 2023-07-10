USA, USA! Christopher Eubanks Makes Ridiculous Wimbledon Comeback For Massive Upset Victory Over #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Videos by OutKick

Quick, when’s the last time an American male tennis player won a Grand Slam title? The answer is Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open. That was almost exactly 20 years ago. Christopher Eubanks took a major step towards becoming the next one on Monday thanks to a thrilling upset at Wimbledon over the #5-ranked player in the world, Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas entered the match as slightly better than a three-to-one favorite over the American Eubanks.

Tsitipas won the first set, 6-3. Eubanks battled back to win the second-set tiebreak but Tsitipas won the third. With a 2-1 set advantage, the heavily favored and highly-ranked Greek tennis player seemed assured of his first career Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance.

Instead, Christopher Eubanks began a comeback for the ages. Having never even made it past qualifying at Wimbledon, Eubanks found himself in very unfamiliar territory.

Christopher Eubanks of United States celebrates against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during The Championships Wimbledon 2023. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

He easily could have succumbed to the pressure and accepted defeat. But the American showed incredible resolve. He won the fourth set, 6-4.

That forced a decisive fifth set.

And in that fifth set, the deciding moment. With the set squared up at 3-3, the question was simple: who’s going to be the first to break? The answer: Christopher Eubanks.

Christopher Eubanks wins the fourth and fifth sets to score upset win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon

Following that winner, Eubanks just needed to hold serve twice to win the match. And, he did exactly that.

Eubanks the entertainer 🇺🇸@chris_eubanks96 takes down No.5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets to reach the QF on #Wimbledon debut pic.twitter.com/1U9cHr67v1 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023

The crowd emphatically showed its appreciation for Eubanks, who has mostly toiled in mediocrity for the bulk of his tennis career. The victory over Tsitipas represents his first quarterfinal appearance in any Grand Slam tournament.

"I feel like I'm living a dream right now" 🤩



What a moment for Chris Eubanks ❤️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/dsLhUIYAVY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 10, 2023

Interestingly enough, Eubanks talked about reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals prior to the tournament. Even then, he knew reaching this stage could change his career.

chris eubanks. definition of speak it into existence. pic.twitter.com/xNqtnJIU5j — s 🙂 🪼 (@slaylorfritz) July 10, 2023

Hopefully, Eubanks isn’t satisfied with this result. He now faces #3 Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

Eubanks is the only American remaining in the field on the men’s side.

The hopes of the first American Grand Slam champion in 20 years rests upon his shoulder.