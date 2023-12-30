USA Boxing To Allow Men Who Have Their Junk Cut Off To Beat Up Women

Videos by OutKick

USA Boxing has adopted a new transgender policy that will allow males to compete in the female category — under certain conditions.

The governing body, which oversees amateur and Olympic-style boxing in the United States, will now permit adults who identify as transgender to fight in the category of their choice. However, they will be required to declare their new gender identity, complete regular hormone testing and undergo gender reassignment surgery.

In other words, the men have to chop off their junk.

In addition to surgery, male-to-female transitioners must show their testosterone level in serum has been below 5 nmol/L for at least 48 months prior to competition. And it has to stay that way throughout the period of desired eligibility.

“The purpose of this policy is to provide fairness and safety for all boxers,” USA Boxing said in a statement Friday.

But does it?

New USA Boxing Policy Does Not Guarantee Fairness Or Safety

While requiring castration might cut down on the number of males eligible to compete with females, the new policy does not account for the size and strength advantages gained through male puberty.

According to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), males enjoy a biological advantage over females when it comes to sport. And even if a fully grown man undergoes hormone therapy and surgery, he still holds a significant advantage because he experienced male puberty.

And as OutKick’s Riley Gaines points out, the USA Boxing policy only sets up these men to become heroes — by exerting their power over women.

“Do you understand what this means,” Riley posted on X.

“Men will be GLORIFIED for beating up on women. Not only glorified, they will be deemed ‘brave’ for such actions. Slippery, slippery slope.”

Further, the policy allows all transgender adults to compete in the category of their choice. That means female-to-male transitioners can also compete as women if they prefer.

D-ck-less men can beat up on women. Women taking massive amounts of testosterone can beat up on women. Meanwhile, boxers in the male category just get to continue on in peace.

All this “fairness” and inclusion at the expense of female athletes. Par for the course.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.