US Snowboard Coach Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A United States snowboarding coach has been suspended following an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.

According to The Washington Post, three snowboarders accused Peter Foley, the former US Snowboarding head coach, of sexual abuse.

Several female snowboarders accused Foley of abuse, and three of them — Rosey Fletcher, Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, and Erin O’Malley filed a lawsuit against him and US Ski and Snowboard earlier this year.

In it, they claim Foley “exploited his relationship with athletes and subordinate personnel to coerce sexual acts through force, manipulation, emotional abuse, intimidation, and retaliation.” Additionally, the suit describes sexual acts, unwanted kissing, and sexually explicit behavior, per The Washington Post. One snowboarder alleges that Foley had made repeated comments about her weight, which led to her developing an eating disorder.

ESPN reports that Foley, who led the US Snowboarding program for nearly 30 years, will face a 10-year suspension from all Olympic and Paralympic competitions. After that, it is believed that he will be on probation for another 5 years.

SafeSpoet’s website notes that Foley’s suspension is subject to appeal.

Foley was dismissed from his role as the head coach of the snowboard team following an investigation in 2022. Around the same time, he also received a temporary suspension from SafeSport.

He isn’t the only one facing a suspension from SafesSport. Lisa Kosglow a former board member for U.S. Ski & Snowboard was also suspended. She resigned from the organization after being accused of interfering with the investigation into Foley.

