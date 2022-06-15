US Open Increases Prize Money, Inching Closer To Saudi-Backed LIV Series

Is the 2022 US Open adjusting for inflation or LIV?

USGA CEO Mike Whan announced during a media session, from The Country Club in Brookline, on Wednesday that the US Open will be upping its prize money to an all-time high for this year’s event.

According to the USGA chief, this year’s 154-man event will hand out $17.5 million total, as detailed by Golf Digest. The Open’s winner is slated to make $3.15 million, compared to last year’s $2.25 million.

Probable cause for the bump in prize money comes from the hot-button issue of the LIV Golf Invitational series, which has been attracting top-level golfers, in favor of a 54-hole format and a significantly better bag for winners of the Saudi-funded events.

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson were lured in by the LIV’s pockets, signing $150 and $200 million LIV agreements, respectively.

Whan also announced that players suspended by the PGA Tour and ardent commissioner Jay Monahan are allowed to participate at Brookline for the Open but are subject to similar repercussions handed by the PGA in the future.

Former Masters champ Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural LIV event last week, pocketing a cool $4.75 million from the $20 million pot, which still beats out every one of golf’s major championships in terms of prize money. Even the Open’s $5 million increase.

The PGA and Monahan ran into a dilemma against LIV by sending out a mixed message to elite golfers: avoid LIV as a morally responsible thing but accept less money to do it.

Once guys like Mickelson, Johnson and other champs bolted for LIV, it became apparent that the money was too good to give up.

Now the majors are responding by upping their individual pots, with the Masters and PGA Championship previously boosting their totals to $15 million each.

