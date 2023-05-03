US Navy Hires Drag Queen To Lead Recruitment Drive

Videos by OutKick

We are not saying we will lose a war. Although this is certainly how we would.

The US Navy has hired an active-duty drag queen to be a “face of its recruitment drive.” Joshua Kelley is the first of a planned group of five “Digital Ambassadors” who seek “to attract the most talented and diverse workforce.”

Kelley identifies as non-binary. But what’s great about Kelley is they, as in the singular pronoun, has split personalities. On stage, they is a woman called Harpy Daniels.

Daniels/Kelley is a self-described advocate for people who “were oppressed for years in the service.”

Wait until you check them, still talking about the singular pronoun, out. Meet the newest Navy ambassador below:

When not Harpy Daniels, and instead Joshua Kelley, the Navy ambassador looks like this:

Who could tell her/him/them no to joining the Navy?

After all, Daniels/Kelley is a person of goals.

In the Navy, their goal is to be “a sailor and to continue working hard, make first (class) and become the first officer in my family.”

In drag, they hopes to “continue performing, building safe spaces for queer individuals, and one day make it on RuPaul’s Drag Race as one of the first active service members.”

We wish Daniels/Kelley well. And we mean that sincerely. They seems like a nice enough fella (??). However, prioritizing diversity and feelings is the opposite of how a military should operate.

As I discussed with Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio Wednesday, there are several institutions that must be resistant to the laws of inclusivity. And the military ought to top that list.

There is no battle more consequential than the battle over culture.



Call it gender appropriation, transgenderism, or

Womanface.



This warrants a culture war:https://t.co/DWZfBljBxX — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) April 26, 2023

The military is the foundation of a country. The stronger the military the stronger the state.

Filling a branch like the Navy with drag queens and non-binary soldiers is a ploy to garner positive PR. And maybe some retweets.

But PR and retweets don’t win wars or safeguard a nation from terrorists.

The Navy’s quest to “attract the most diverse workforce” is an insult to the American people who rely on it to guard their great nation.

Gender diversity does not bolster the front lines. Strength and sophistication do.

So unless a drag queen can morph into the opposite of what they portray on stage — and maybe some can — they have no place in a military.

At least not a military that prioritizes winning.