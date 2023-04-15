Urban Meyer Won’t Return To Coaching: ‘Book’s Closed’

Videos by OutKick

Former national championship winning coach Urban Meyer will spend plenty of time around college football next fall. But that time won’t be spent on the sideline. Not now, not ever. At least according to Meyer himself who shut down the idea of again wearing the headset.

During a Thursday appearance at an Ohio State coaches clinic, the 58-year-old Meyer insisted that his next chapter won’t include coaching.

“That book’s closed,” Meyer told the Columbus Dispatch. “It’s going to be TV and grandfather.”

Meyer last roamed the sidelines as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He did so with little success. The team went 2-11 under Meyer and he was fired before the season concluded.

Urban Meyer insists he’s done coaching and will stick to TV. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images).

Though Meyer’s final coaching stop came via the NFL, it’s the college game that he’s most associated it with – rightfully so. He had successful stints at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. As the Gators’ head honcho, Urban Meyer guided the team to two national championships. He then added a third title to his resume while at Ohio State.

That success, combined with his knowledge of the game and personality, has landed Meyer a prominent role on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff preview. And that’s something Meyer seems pleased to be a part of.

“Our numbers are good, our team is good and we love doing it,” Meyer said per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.

It would also be fair to summarize that Meyer prefers talking about the game on one of the biggest college football shows in the country, instead of having to deal with the current NIL-era of college athletics.

Earlier this year he told The Athletic: “Right now, this school can do this and that school can do that. Most of it is dependent on the financial aspect. ‘We can’t get this player because we can’t pay him enough.’ When I hear that, I say, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ That’s not what this is all about.”

Assuming Meyer sticks to the TV and grandfather plan, his college coaching career will have ended with a 187-32 record and 3 national championships.

