Urban Meyer Put On Blast By Jaguars Owner Shad Khan

The NFL season doesn’t kick off for another four months, but the Urban Meyer slander is already in mid-season form.

Jacksonville owner Shad Khan became the latest to pile on Meyer, calling into question his former coach’s character.

“When you lose the respect, the trust, and an issue of truthfulness, how can you work with someone like that?” Khan said when speaking with USA Today Sports. “It’s not possible.”

Khan’s comments came less than a year and a half after he hired Meyer away from the broadcast booth to turn around a Jacksonville franchise long stuck in the mud. As you know by now, Meyer was shown the door in mid-December, finishing his lone pro season with a 2-11 mark. Since then, Meyer’s been portrayed as Urban Liar amongst the Jacksonville faithful.

“It was not about wins and losses,” Khan added via USA Today. “I think when you know someone is not truthful, how can you be around someone, OK?”

Khan didn’t stop there, ignoring the honeymoon phase from this time last year and now appearing every bit the scorned ex.

“We had Doug Marrone here four years. We had Gus Bradley here four years. I have nothing but the utmost respect and friendship with them,” insisted Khan. “That’s why they got the time because it wasn’t a matter about respect or truth.”

Sounds like a man who often thumbs his way through Facebook seeking out former flames, assuring you he just wants what’s best for them.

“It was a matter of wins and losses over four years,” Khan said, referencing the amount of time in which Marrone and Bradley were given in Jacksonville. “This is much bigger than that.”

With just ten wins in the last three seasons, Jacksonville may stink, but they sure are entertaining.

