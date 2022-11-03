Urban Meyer Makes Unexpected Pick For Best Player In College Football

Urban Meyer believes the best player in college football is at Ohio State, but it’s not C.J Stroud.

While Stroud has had an awesome season through eight games, Meyer thinks Buckeyes receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best player in the sport.

“I’m gonna throw another name out there [into the Heisman Trophy race] that I think is the best player in college football. Marvin Harrison Jr. I’m not sure he can win it because of the stats and just the position that he’s in with so many other great players around him,” Meyer said during an interview with On3.com.

While Urban Meyer choosing Marvin Harrison Jr. as the best player in college football might be unexpected, it’s not unjustified.

Through OSU’s 8-0 start, the son of the NFL legend of the same name has been absolutely balling out.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is having a huge season for Ohio State. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

He has 783 receiving yards on 48 catches and averages a blazing 16.3 yards a catch. He also has 10 receiving touchdowns on the year. The sophomore receiver is an absolute star and has become one of the most dominant weapons in the country.

With Jaxon Smith-Njigba sidelined with a hamstring issue, Harrison Jr. has exploded onto the scene and Meyer has noticed.

Urban Meyer thinks Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best player in college football. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Marvin Harrison Jr. also has a habit of showing up in big ways when he’s needed most. Just last week, he went off for 185 yards on ten receptions in a tough game against Penn State. A couple weeks before that, he torched Michigan State to the tune of 131 yards and three touchdowns. He’s the reason B1G defensive coordinators can’t sleep at night.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is putting up monster numbers for the Ohio State Buckeyes. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Will he win the Heisman? Most certainly not due to being a receiver, but there’s no question he’s an elite receiver.