Urban Meyer Reportedly Makes Decision On Coaching Again

Urban Meyer is reportedly not returning to the sidelines.

There has been serious speculation Nebraska might make a run at the three-time national champion following the firing of Scott Frost, and I’ve argued that point a couple times.

However, it sounds like it’s not going to happen.

Despite a Saturday report claiming there had been contact between the two sides, Nebraska hasn’t reached out to the former Ohio State coach and he has no interest in returning to coaching, according to Pete Thamel.

Source: There’s been no contact between Nebraksa and Urban Meyer. He’s expected to remain at FOX and not pursue coaching opportunities. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 18, 2022

It looks like Nebraska fans chanting “We want Urban” wasn’t enough to convince him to get a whistle and return to coaching.

With Meyer off the board – if that’s truly the case – the next phone calls Nebraska has to make is to Matt Campbell and Lance Leipold.

Will Nebraska hire Lance Leipold? (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Fans can debate the order, but those have to be the next phone calls. If Meyer is truly not returning, Campbell and Leipold are 1A and 1B in Nebraska’s coaching search.

From there, the Cornhuskers will work their way down the list.

Will Urban ever return?

Nebraska is probably the most prestigious job opening on the table in the coming months, and if Meyer isn’t interested in going to Lincoln, it’s hard to see him ever coaching again.

He went 187-32 in college, and reportedly is done slinging commands on the field.

Will Urban Meyer coach again? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Where Nebraska goes from here will be fascinating. For the time being, Urban Meyer is out of the mix.