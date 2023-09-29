Urban Meyer Weighs In On Ryan Day/Lou Holtz Feud With Straightforward Thoughts

Videos by OutKick

Urban Meyer has no issue with Ryan Day cutting loose after Ohio State beat Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes coach generated a ton of attention when he ripped Lou Holtz immediately after the game for claiming his team wasn’t tough.

Day had pure passion and electricity running through his veins as he tore Holtz to shreds, and claimed it was “Ohio against the world.”

And here’s Ryan Day fired up over Lou Holtz: pic.twitter.com/kYkGAn5BAt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

Urban Meyer defends Ryan Day.

While plenty of people have had no issue criticizing Ryan Day for the comments he made after the game, Urban Meyer sees no issue with it at all. In fact, the former OSU coach suggested people can just move on if you don’t like it.

“If someone criticizes Ryan Day for fighting for his team and fighting for himself, dude, you’re an idiot. I hate to be so prompt, but I get so angry sometimes when someone’s going to criticize Ryan Day for saying what’s on his heart, but media or some other buffoon can say — I’m not saying coach Holtz is a buffoon, I love coach Holtz — that’s between those two,” Meyer said on “Urban’s Take with Tim May” Thursday.

Meyer further explained, “Let Ryan Day say what he wants to say and move on. If you don’t like it, that’s fine, but do you understand Ryan Day, they just won a game that his life would be different if they lost that game. And someone sticks a microphone in his face, probably four minutes after it happened. He is allowed to say what he wants to say. And you respect that because he did it.”

Urban Meyer weighs in on Ryan Day firing back at Lou Holtz after win at Notre Dame:



“If someone criticizes Ryan Day for fighting for his team and fighting for himself, you’re an idiot."https://t.co/WNO1uL88PC pic.twitter.com/YpaUTGas21 — On3 (@On3sports) September 28, 2023

Meyer doesn’t have a problem with what Day said.

As stated above, opinions are all over the place when it comes to what Ryan Day said, and Lou Holtz certainly didn’t back down after the fact.

He actually doubled down during an appearance on “Don’t @ Me” with Dan Dakich, and claimed Ryan Day took a shot at him because he doesn’t want to talk about Michigan.

The reality of the situation is football is a passionate sport. That’s a positive, not a negative. You want your coaches and players fired up.

Lou Holtz essentially called Ohio State soft, Ryan Day didn’t like that, the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame and he decided to start firing rounds back.

As Omar said in “The Wire,” “It’s all in the game.”

Ryan Day ripped Lou Holtz after beating Notre Dame. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Whose side are you on in the Day/Holtz feud (what a sentence to type!)? Let us know in the comments below.