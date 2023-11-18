Urban Meyer Denies Viral Video Clip Of Him Saying Ryan Day Is Screwed If He Loses To Michigan

Videos by OutKick

It seemed recently the Urban Meyer had issued a stern warning to current Ohio State head coach Ryan Day about the Buckeyes upcoming game against Michigan.

James Yoder, host of Michigan Football Report, had recently posted a video of Meyer on the Big Ten Network with no audio, with a quote ostensibly from Meyer.

“I love Ryan Day, I do. But with Jim Harbaugh not coaching, this is a must win game vs. Michigan,” the post read. “You don’t survive as the coach at Ohio State if you lose to an interim coach. That’s just the way it is.”

The post, unsurprisingly, got a lot of attention for seeming to imply that Day’s job would be in jeopardy if he loses to Michigan without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. There’s just one problem: Meyer never said it.

In a response on Friday afternoon, Meyer replied to Yoder by saying “Complete nonsense. Never said this, never would. Go Bucks.”

Complete nonsense. Never said this, never would. Go Bucks. https://t.co/BHXh7Cgg5B — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) November 17, 2023

Yoder responded to Meyer’s denial, “Sorry I must have misheard, carry on!”

Sorry I must have misheard, carry on! — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) November 17, 2023

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer Right To Call Original Quote ‘Nonsense’

Despite Ryan Day’s struggles against Michigan, his job is undoubtedly secure regardless of what happens in two weeks.

Day is 54-6 as head coach of the Buckeyes, a record that every single college football program in the country would be overjoyed to have. Yes, he has struggled in big games, going just 2-3 in bowl games and 1-3 in the playoff.

But he was one 50-yard field goal away from upsetting what seemed to be an unstoppable Georgia Bulldogs team last season. He’s won the Rose Bowl, and after the embarrassing defensive performance against Alabama in the National Championship game several years ago, overhauled the defense into the formidable unit it is today.

Not to mention that the Wolverines, even without Harbaugh on the sidelines, are a formidable opponent. According to ESPN’s S&P+ advanced metrics rankings, Michigan’s the best team in the country this year. They also just manhandled a very good Penn State team without Harbaugh.

All this is to say, Day’s job is safe, regardless of the what happens in The Game.

The Buckeyes seem prepared too, considering the amount of trolling they’re doing two weeks out.