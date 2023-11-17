Ohio State Releases Michigan Troll Two Weeks Ahead Of Schedule

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State faces Minnesota on Saturday, but the team is already starting to troll That Team Up North.

Before each game, the Buckeyes hand out actual Buckeye nuts to every player with an inspirational message on the front. I’m not sure how receiving a nut before a game gets your adrenaline pumping, but it apparently works for them.

The special message taped on the Buckeye read, “Ohio Against The World!” While it’s a common phrase echoed by Buckeye nation, it’s an interesting choice of words, given that Michigan’s current mantra is “Michigan vs. Everybody.”

One of the messages on the #Buckeyes handed out to the team when they arrive to the stadium this Saturday: Ohio Against the World.



Story on this Game Day tradition that has become a family affair on @wsyx6 at 5:30 pic.twitter.com/semzUh79Kb — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) November 17, 2023

This message likely has a dual-meaning. After all, how much motivation does Ohio State need to beat a 5-5 Golden Gophers team? Furthermore, Ohio State isn’t being vilified as much as Michigan, since it isn’t engulfed in a sign-stealing scandal. So even though it is a commonly used saying, it seems multi-layered this year.

Ohio State And Michigan Have Exchanged Incredible Trash Talk In Recent Memory

It’s the latest chapter of elite trash talk between the two heated rivals.

In 2020, Ryan Day and Jim Harbaugh engaged in a heated conference call with all Big 10 coaches. After the meeting, Day got his team fired up by saying the the Buckeyes would show no sympathy to the Wolverines.

Expect the 2023 matchup between Ohio State and Michigan to be full of intensity. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Michigan better hope for a mercy rule this year because we are going to hang 100 on them,” Day said. Unfortunately, The Game got canceled because of COVID, so he never got his chance.

Harbaugh got his chance to rub salt on his rival’s wounds two years later. After consecutive wins against the Buckeyes, Harbaugh claimed that Day’s success was more indicative of the fact that he inherited a powerhouse program with a great roster.

“Sometimes, there are people standing on third base that think they hit a triple…but they didn’t,” Harbaugh said after the 2022 victory.

The stage is set for yet another fantastic chapter in college football’s best rivalry. No matter who wins, you can be sure someone’s going to deliver a zinger.