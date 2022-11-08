Upsets And Buzzer Beaters Highlight College Basketball Opening Night

The College basketball season kicked off last night. That time of year when the big state schools invite the little mid-majors in for their first win of the year.

OOPS, best laid plans gone astray.

No ranked teams lost, but #14 TCU really had to sweat one out against Arkansas Pine Bluff. Down two with :20 to go in the 2nd half, Mike Miles Jr. hit this 3 to give them the lead for good.

TCU WITH AN EMPHATIC 3-POINTER FROM DISTANCE TO TAKE A 71-70 LEAD. 20 SECONDS LEFT… TCU BASKETBALL @Killer_Frogs pic.twitter.com/yAdZDIvpLK — Derek Lytle (@OfficialDLytle) November 8, 2022 TCU hangs on to beat Arkansas Pine Bluff 73-72 in both team’s season opener.

College Basketball Surprises Never Disappoint

And then we had your opening game DUDS, by some big programs.

USC received votes for the top 25. USC’s coach, Andy Enfield, used to coach Florida Gulf Coast, so he decided to host the Eagles. USC took a quick 21-10 lead, but only led by 1 at half. With 5 minutes to go in the game, they were down 20. They lost 74-61.

Florida St. was another team with preseason high hopes. Stetson showed up in Tallahassee to take on the Seminoles and led 44-37 at half. Florida St. went 5 minutes in the second half scoring only 4 points. Stetson cruised to an 83-74 win.

Hatter Men's Basketball Open Season with Historic Upset over Florida State.#GoHatters https://t.co/LCTXOUjYRA — Stetson MBB🌴 (@StetsonMBB) November 8, 2022

Buzzer Beaters Start Early This Year

Is there a phrase more commonly associated with College Basketball than “Buzzer Beater”?

Oklahoma led by as many as 14 and had a 12-point lead with five minutes to play at home versus Sam Houston St. This 3-pointer with 4 seconds to play gave Sam Houston the lead for good. Down goes Oklahoma 52-51.

🚨 Upset in Norman@BearkatsMBB gets a last second shot from Lamar Wilkerson to shock Oklahoma 52-51 on college basketball's opening night!#WAChoops pic.twitter.com/bPRDblysCE — The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) November 8, 2022

And this from Belmont, knocking off Ohio at the buzzer.

🚨 BELMONT WITH THE BUZZER-BEATER ON OPENING NIGHT 😱



(via @BelmontMBB)pic.twitter.com/mHM4sdwz6z — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 8, 2022

College Basketball is back. Of course, it’s the silly season until conference play begins and we really start paying attention. But it’s still always fun to see the Big Boys get slapped by the minnows.