Major Conference Is In Talks To Add Gonzaga

Gonzaga might be headed to a major conference in the coming years.

The Bulldogs are one of the most dominant basketball programs in the country, and have made several deep tournament runs over the past few years, including two appearances in the national title game.

Now, the Big 12 is in talks to add Mark Few’s program to the conference, according to ESPN.

Gonzaga is in talks to join the Big 12. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

ESPN also reported the PAC-12 and Big East have also had talks with the Bulldogs, but it’s unclear how serious those conversations have been.

One thing that does appear obvious is that the Bulldogs seem interested in leaving the WCC.

Gonzaga would be a great addition for the Big 12.

The Big 12 is a hell of a basketball conference, and adding Gonzaga would be huge. Houston, which has also grown into a basketball power, is joining in 2023, and Kansas and Baylor are also among the best teams in America on a yearly basis.

Brett Yormark stealing Gonzaga for the Big 12 would be a monumental shift in college basketball. It would indicate the Big 12 is making serious moves.

With Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC, he has to plug some holes. Adding UCF, BYU, Houston and Cincy will help on the football field. Adding Gonzaga will make sure the Big 12 remains a premier basketball conference.

Will Gonzaga join the Big 12? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It’s still far from a guarantee, but if it happens, the Big 12 will be in great shape for basketball.