Upset Wife Threatens To Protest Outside Of A Brothel After Her Husband Spends Thousands On A 7-Hour Bender

An upset wife Down Under has threatened to protest outside of a brothel after her husband spent thousands during a 7-hour bender inside of the establishment.

The man reportedly dropped $6,000 while spending the day with a couple of sex workers at the Gold Coast brothel Pentagon Grand. He paid for upgrades during his visit including fetishes and fantasies before they became too tired to continue.

The manager of the brother, Suzanne Pfeifer, said the man paid for his first hour with cash, because he didn’t want his wife to find out. After the hour was up, he wanted to keep the party going.

When a bank transfer didn’t go through in a timely fashion, he broke out the credit card. Several hours later, after tiring the sex workers out, he left.

Later his wife showed up at the brothel with her husband. She was understandably upset and claimed that her husband had been “drunk and on drugs” during his visit. Therefore he didn’t remember his 7-hour bender.

Pfeifer wasn’t buying the wife’s claims and had security camera footage to back her up. Her husband wouldn’t have been able to have negotiated a good deal with the sex workers – which he did – had he been intoxicated.

This did little to calm the man’s wife down. She then threatened to protest outside of the brothel.

“We’ve told her she’s welcome to peacefully protest on public property, but if we have any concerns for safety we would have to call the police,” said Pfeifer. “My concern is that male clients walking in would not appreciate this and verbal altercations can quickly escalate.”

The Brothel Isn’t To Blame Here

Pfeifer added, “We have advised her to call the police if she believes her husband has been ‘ripped off,’ because she won’t listen to us.”

The manager thinks this is a case of an issue between a husband and wife that has nothing to do with their business. It’s hard to argue with that, the man got everything he paid for.

“This is not our problem. We are a legal business and this was a legitimate service with a legitimate charge,” she said. “He knew what he was doing … he just got caught.”

“If the woman is mad about the $6000, take it up with the husband – not us It’s not fair that we’re the ones getting harassed … go bother him about it.”

The brass set on this guy. Not only does he spend almost an entire work day at a brothel, he drops thousands while there, then convinces his wife that he was drunk and on drugs and doesn’t remember anything.

These two are meant for each other. The wife believes her husband, even after confronting the brothel. This is what they mean when they talk about soul mates.