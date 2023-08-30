Nevada Brothel Offers Steep Discount To Utah Residents: ‘Sexually Repressed’

Videos by OutKick

The good women of Nevada are hoping to boost the spirits of people living in Utah.

Utah is known for being a state with a lot of pretty religious leanings, and when you think of a place that likes to drink, party and engage in foolish decisions, you don’t think of Utah.

Not at all.

Provo nearly didn’t have enough beer to get Wisconsin fans buzzed prior to a football game several years ago. Again, the Beehive State isn’t where citizens go to rage.

The good news is, Nevada is right to the west and looking to give residents one hell of a party.

A Nevada brothel is offering people from Utah a discount. (Credit: Getty Images)

Nevada brothel wants to lure in more Utah customers.

Bella’s Hacienda Ranch owner madam Bella Cummins has announced that anyone with a Utah ID will receive a 10% discount for the rest of 2023 on “all sensual services,” according to the New York Post.

The reason? Utah is a sexually repressed state, and it’s time to get the creative juices and imagination flowing again for people who live there.

“Utah is our nation’s most sexually repressed state,” Cummins explained. One of her reasons for the discount is the heavy restrictions on porn in the state, which is supposed to be meant to safeguard children.

Brothels are legal in parts of Nevada. (Credit: Getty Images)

Bella Cummins wants to help men from the Beehive State.

However, it apparently makes it harder for all men, even those of legal age, and Cummins wants to make a difference.

She told the New York Post it’s “an environment where men conceal their desires in shame, longing for an outlet where they can freely express their sexual selves without fear of judgment.” No more shame, folks. Bella Cummins is just trying to free you.

Cummins, who is 73, added she hopes the discount can “provide much needed relief to Utahns yearning for a remote place where they can privately explore their desires with nonjudgmental sex workers in a secluded setting, devoid of concerns about legal ramifications or potential exposure within their community.”

Bella’s Hacienda Ranch in Nevada is offering a discount to people from Utah. (Credit: Getty Images)

What does Bella’s Hacienda Ranch offer Utah customers?

Due to the fact I’m a Big J journalist and my girlfriend can’t currently see my computer screen, I hopped over to the company’s website.

The offerings are extensive. Customers can indulge in oral pleasure, kink & BDSM, the girlfriend experience, sleepover fantasy, pornstar fantasy, threesomes, and other options I’m not going to post on OutKick.com. Let’s just say there seem to be limitless opportunities. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, Cummins’ company suggests just asking because “we love exploring your special requests.”

Hungry after a long night of festivities? Don’t worry. There’s Bella’s restaurant for food and there’s even a fully stocked bar with beer, wine and liquor.

Nevada brothel offers discount to Utah residents. (Credit: Getty Images)

Best of luck to all the men in Utah. It sounds like your work is cut out for you if you’re interested in heading to Bella’s Hacienda Ranch.