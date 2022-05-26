Update: Uvalde Shooter Walked Around School Grounds For ’12 Minutes’ Before Entering Through Unlocked Door

Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two adults dead, continues to stir questions over how the horrendous event was allowed to transpire for over an hour before armed forces intervened.

And how the shooter eventually entered the building after several alarming indications before the tragedy.

Additional briefing on Thursday from the Department of Public Safety added to the disarray after revealing that the 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos, was looming around the school grounds for 12 minutes before entering through an unlocked door.

As noted in Thursday’s press conference, the gunman reportedly crashed his truck into a ditch near the school grounds at 11:28 a.m.

After that, Ramos “shot at two people across the street” and additionally shot at the Robb Elementary building before walking through an unlocked door to enter the school at 11:40 a.m.

Despite Ramos’ warning shots and his “engaging” with a school official, he was allowed to walk into Robb Elementary effortlessly.

According to DPS Regional Director Victor Escalon’s timeline, authorities arrived at the scene at 11:44 a.m.

“He walked in unobstructed initially. So from the grandmother’s house to the (ditch), to the school, into the school, he was not confronted by anybody,” said Escalon.

It wasn’t until an hour later that a US Border Patrol team went inside the building to fatally shoot Ramos after exchanging gunfire. Two officers were injured, though the injuries have been deemed non-critical.

Before arriving at the school, Ramos shot his grandmother. She was struck in the face, and remains in serious condition, according to Fox News Digital.

Ramos walked into Robb Elementary with two weapons he had purchased on his 18th birthday.

According to US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, roughly 80 to 100 Patrol agents arrived on the scene. Ortiz stated that the agents “came up with a plan” and entered the school “as quickly as they possibly could.”

Parents had frantically gathered behind the responding authorities, with many of them calling for intervention as gunshots were heard from outside the building.

“There were five or six of (us) fathers, hearing the gunshots, and police officers were telling us to move back,” said Javier Cazares, father of nine-year-old Jacklyn Cazares, who did not survive the tragedy.

“We didn’t care about us. We wanted to storm the building. We were saying, ‘Let’s go,’ because that is how worried we were, and we wanted to get our babies out.”

Things that could have potentially stopped this mass killing: 1. Locked school doors. 2. Locked classroom doors. 3. Armed security at the school. 4. The police arriving at the school. Things that actually stopped this mass murder: nothing. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 26, 2022

