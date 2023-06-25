University Of Wyoming Sorority Tells Female Students To Resign If They Can’t Accept Transgender Member

Videos by OutKick

One sorority at the University of Wyoming is making it perfectly clear that anyone can be a sister — even a biological male.

Kappa Kappa Gamma is hitting back at seven women who sued the sorority in March for admitting a biological male who calls himself Artemis Langford.

The suit claimed the sorority violated its own rules and Langford made many of the sisters feel uncomfortable.

Seven women sued the sorority for admitting a biological male.

But Kappa Kappa Gamma stands behind its decision, insisting the term “woman” is “unquestionably open to many interpretations.” In fact, the sorority says the word “woman” has evolved since the organization’s founding 150 years ago.

“Nowhere in (our founding) documents can Plaintiffs find their restrictive definition of the term ‘woman,'” Kappa’s filing reads.

On Tuesday, the sorority filed a motion to dismiss the suit — calling it a “frivolous” attempt to kick Langford out for “their own political purposes.”

The motion also suggested the complaining members resign from the sorority if its “position of inclusion” is “too offensive” for them.

The Sorority Sisters Make Disturbing Allegations About Male Pledge’s Behavior

The original suit lays out several instances of alleged disturbing behavior from “Terry Smith.”

“Mr. Smith has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings,” the suit claims. “Other times, he has had a pillow in his lap.”

It also says that Langford “repeatedly questioned the women about what vaginas look like, breast cup size, whether women were considering breast reductions and birth control.”

In another incident, Langford was allegedly asked to leave a sorority slumber party. Langford did not comply, saying he’d leave “after you fall asleep.”

Artemis Langford is the sorority’s first transgender member. (Credit: Cowboy State Daily)

The lawsuit also claims that the typically anonymous voting process the sorority uses was abandoned for Langford’s admittance. In its place was an online poll that required users to sign in. It’s alleged that the women were told they could only vote “no” on Langford if they could give a specific reason.

“If members had not met Mr. Smith, then a ‘no’ vote was evidence that the member was a bigot.”

Bigotry just so happens to be grounds for expulsion from the sorority.

The suit also claims that National alumnae supervisors pressured Kappa to admit a transgender member. Their mission? To raise the organization’s profile.

But an attorney for Langford says the sisters are slinging “dehumanizing mud” in order to “bully Ms. Langford on the national stage.”

“This, alone, merits dismissal,” the filing states.

It’s worth noting the women aren’t seeking damages from Langford, but do want to see his membership voided.