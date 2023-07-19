University Of Vermont Hockey Coach Fired After Inappropriate Texts With Student

Videos by OutKick

The head coach of the University of Vermont Catamounts men’s hockey team has been fired after an investigation revealed inappropriate texts with a student.

On Tuesday UVM announced that Todd Woodcroft has been relieved of his duties as the school’s head coach.

WPTZ Burlington reports that the school’s athletic director Jeff Shulman revealed during a press conference that the school first received a complaint about Woodcroft in March,

Once the complaint had been made UVM Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity began an independent investigation. During this time, Woodcroft was not put on administrative leave but was asked to work from home during that time.

Ultimately, the investigation found that Woodcroft had exchanged inappropriate texts with one UVM student. No further info has been given other than that they were against the athletic department’s code of conduct.

“The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department,” Shulman said in a press release.

“After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations.”

Woodcraft’s Legal Team Claims School Made A Decision Against Evidence, Laws

However, Woodroft — who coached the Catamounts for three seasons, and was an assistant for the Winnipeg Jets before that — appears to disagree.

Or at least his lawyer says he does.

“We vehemently disagree with the process and the findings of a proceeding that lacked fundamental fairness and due process,” Woodcroft’s attorney Andrew Miltenberg said. “We strongly believe the University’s decision was contrary to the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for over two decades.”

In his three seasons leading the team, Woodcrogt posted a 20-54-9 record. Assistant coach Steve Wielder will serve as interim head coach for the 2023-24 season.

