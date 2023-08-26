University Of Texas Bookstore Selling ‘Embrace The Hate’ T-shirt

Videos by OutKick

The Texas Longhorns are prepared to be villains of the Big 12 this season, and now fans can buy T-shirts letting everyone know they’re ready to “Embrace the Hate.”

That phrase comes directly from the mouth of UT athletic director Chris Del Conte. He dropped the phrase during a recent interview with Anwar Richardson.

Texas AD Chris Del Conte told me this morning his message to the program and this years’s mantra is “Embrace The Hate” because they know people are mad at them for leaving the Big 12



“We know we have to embrace the hate this year,” he said, per Sports Illustrated. “Everyone in the Big 12 is mad at us. They think we broke up the Big 12; they think we broke up the Pac 12 because we left.

“We left for what’s right for the University of Texas. And that’s my job. That’s our job as leadership to protect the brand and put ourselves in the best position to be successful.”

“Embrace the hate” has a nice ring to it. It’s 1000% t-shirt material.

As such the University Co-Op, a bookstore at the University of Texas has printed up some with that very slogan on them.

Burnt Orange with a Longhorns logo? Check.

“Embrace the Hate” slogan? Check.

A fairly reasonable $25 price tag? Check.

I think you’ll see more than a few of those in the stands on September 2 when the Longhorns open their season at home against Rice.

While they and fellow SEC-bound defectors Oklahoma will no doubt be villains to the rest of the Big 12, there could be others across college football who aren’t too pleased with them.

The 4 teams currently left in the Pac-12 might like a word or two considering Texas and Oklahoma kicked off the last few years of massive conference realignment.

