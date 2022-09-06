Miami Fraternity Plays Directly Into Stereotypes With Ultimate Hardo Move Before Week 1 Football Tailgate

The college football game day experience varies from school to school across the country. Whether it be the SEC, ACC, Big-12, Pac-12, Sun Belt, or MAC every university does it differently.

At Ole Miss, fans dress to the nines and hang chandeliers in tailgate tents. In Southern California, the parking lot party looks a lot like an NFL tailgate while the students pregame at house parties or on ‘The Row.’

At Miami, things are more even more unique.

The Hurricanes play at Hard Rock Stadium, which is not particularly close to campus. Fans gather outside of the stadium as if it was a Dolphins game and students have to take a bus to the game. As a result, for students, game day begins with a few liquor pulls and beer bongs on campus before the party continues on the way to, and at Hard Rock Stadium.

For the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, game day also includes the ultimate hardo move.

They are playing right into the stereotypes of “frat bros” (a detestable term used by non-Greek lifers) everywhere. A TikTok video from Saturday prior to Miami’s season-opener shows the Lambda Chis in their fraternity house backyard.

In an effort to look as swole as possible in their game day cutoffs, the fellas are lifting weights. And as the caption says (with a hint of tongue-in-cheek commentary), the pre-tailgate pump increases chances of finishing the day with a sexual encounter.

Take a look:

Honestly, this video is exactly what one would imagine when asked to picture a University of Miami fraternity getting ready for game day. It’s so perfectly on-brand that you can’t help but admire Miami’s Lambda Chi chapter’s willingness to play into the ultimate stereotype.

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em?

Hopefully it went well for them and all of the ladies swooned to their muscles at the tailgate.