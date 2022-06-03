University Of Miami Baseball Team’s Insane Milkshake Menu Deserves Your Attention

Move over Savannah Bananas. There’s another entertaining baseball team down south that’s deserving of your attention, the University of Miami Hurricanes.

Though the Canes’ play is worthy of recognition — they’re the sixth-overall seed in the NCAA and top-seed in this weekend’s regionals — it’s off the diamond where Miami really stands out.

Miami has a Major League-level smorgasbord of milkshakes available to deep-pocketed customers who want to partake in a shake combined with such delicacies as peeps, hot sauce, cannolis, lobster and more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Light Shake (@marklightshake)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Light Shake (@marklightshake)

“Mark Light Milkshake” is prominently featured inside of Miami’s Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. The milkshake company has been stationed at Hurricanes games for nearly 40 years and features arguably the most unique and ever-changing combination of shakes across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Light Shake (@marklightshake)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Light Shake (@marklightshake)

For a company who’s concoctions are anything but original, Mark Light Milkshakes describes themselves in the most basic way. “Serving the best milkshakes in the country at Miami Hurricanes baseball games at Mark Light Field,” as stated on their instagram.

Though the milkshake makers regularly offer traditional flavors, its the oft-changing “super shakes,” that keep customers coming back. For this weekend’s regionals, a “Canisius Buffalo Wing” shake will be prominently features. Amongst the caloric intake is a Buffalo Wild Wing, celery, carrots and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Super shakes sell for $10 each and extra items can be added for $1 per item. What extras might those be, you ask?

It could be a Krispy Kreme donut, Clark cups, Lucky Charms or even margarita mix.

Which @MarkLightShake is your go to for @CanesBaseball games? Jelly Donut 🍩 for the Bird! I gotta know because I am jealous @Dolfin55 is at Todays game! pic.twitter.com/sU8Rm8xqu3 — DIRTY BIRD (@dirtyyybird) May 21, 2022

In addition to the Canisius Buffalo Wing making it’s way to Coral Gables beginning with tonight’s first-round game, the menu will also feature an “Ole Miss Hotty Toddy,” – vanilla, cinnamon and bourbon flavor. And a “Arizona Prickly Pear, – flavored with vanilla and margarita.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Light Shake (@marklightshake)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Light Shake (@marklightshake)

If these shakes sound too good to pass up and you happen to be circling the streets of Miami with a growling belly contemplating how to end the work week a few hours early, Mark Light Milkshakes has you covered, courtesy of a get-out-of-work pass.

Got work on Friday? We've got you covered. 😉 See you at The Light! 🎟️: https://t.co/ECNosNd0eI pic.twitter.com/nXq792RtvL — Canes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) June 1, 2022

Bottoms up!

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF