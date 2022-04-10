University of Louisville’s Patterson Stadium Receives Notice of Bomb Threat

The University of Louisville went through a frightening scene on Sunday as alerts of a bomb threat were reported from Jim Patterson Stadium during a men’s baseball contest against the University of Kentucky.

UL’s official account posted the alert as authorities responded to the scene.

Following up on the alert, the account posted an update stating that the venue had been deemed “safe and clear” after the location was swept for any potential dangers.

“LMPD Bomb Detection Unit responded to the scene,” noted the account.

The stadium was entirely evacuated at the contest was put on hold as the searches were being conducted. A tentative start time of 5:10 p.m. (ET) is expected, per WDRB’s reporting.

Photos by @MrAndersonJared

The game will carry on without fan attendance, stated the report.

Patterson Stadium is safe and clear. LMPD Bomb Detection Unit responded to the scene. https://t.co/JRDEVopTee — University of Louisville (@uofl) April 10, 2022

Stay tuned with OutKick as details from the new story emerge.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela