University Of Colorado Offers New Course Inspired By Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders isn’t just making an impact on the football field — he is in the classroom, too! Well, sort of.

The University of Colorado has introduced a class for the spring semester inspired by its Hall of Fame football coach.

The course, named “CMCI 4021: Prime Time: Public Performance and Leadership,” will essentially help college athletes learn how to navigate NIL deals, manage their time and fame, advocate for social causes and interact with the media.

The Sanders-inspired course is available within the College of Media, Communication and Information.

“Intercollegiate athletics and the college athlete experience are undergoing fundamental transformations as athletes gain control of their name, image and likeness and begin monetizing their personal brands for the first time,” the course description reads.

“This course considers collegiate and professional athletes as a special kind of public figure, whose public personas can create opportunities to earn income from sponsors and commercial interests, but also as influential advocates for social justice and cultural influence.”

Athletes aren’t just athletes anymore. They’re brands, celebrities and influencers. And Deion Sanders laid the foundation for that.

While there’s been no indication Coach Prime will have any involvement in the class, his career is a case study in itself.

Love him or hate him, the man is a master of personal branding. Sure, being a super talented two-sport athlete might have made him famous in the first place. But his personality kept the money rolling in long after he hung up his cleats.

And in today’s era of NIL, competitive endorsement opportunities and $700 million pro sports contracts, athletes would be smart to capitalize on every opportunity.

