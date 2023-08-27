USA! USA! United States Team From California Wins Little League World Series On Walk-Off HR To Beat Curacao

Videos by OutKick

The Little League World Series Championship game featured a matchup between the top team from the international side — the Caribbean region team from Willemstad, Curacao — and the top team from the United States side — the West region team from El Segundo, California.

California faced the Southwest region team from Needville, Texas in the United States final. In their previous matchup, Texas defeated California (3-1). But, the West champions won the game that matter, a 6-1 victory in the United States final, to reach the championship game.

Louis Lappe of the West Region team from El Segundo, California helps the team defeat the Southwest Region team from Needville, Texas to win the Little League World Series United States Championship, sending them to face International champion Curacao in the title game. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

On the other side, Curacao defeated the Asia-Pacific region team from Taoyuan City, Taiwan in the International final. Just like in the American final, Taiwan defeated Curacao in their first meeting, 9-1, but Curacao got revenge with a 2-0 shutout victory in the International final.

California started quickly in the championship, jumping out to a two-run lead in the first inning.

The West region team from the United States eventually stretched the lead out to 5-1 and took that lead into the fifth, and penultimate, inning. Little League World Series games are just six innings in length.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Curacao needed to make something happen. And make something happen they did.

NASIR El-OSSAIS WITH A GRAND SLAM TO TIE THE BALL GAME‼️ pic.twitter.com/zUUjUebINl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 27, 2023

A game-tying, two-out grand slam to tie the Little World Series Championship game. What a moment.

Unfortunately for Curacao, though, that would be their main highlight. For the United States champion, the best was yet to come.

Curacao ties Little World Series Championship with grand slam, but United States champion California gets the dramatic game-winner

California did not score in the bottom of the fifth and Curacao did not score in the top of the sixth.

Heading into the final half inning, California sent its best hitter — and arguably the best hitter in the entire tournament — to the plate to start the frame.

Louis Lappe entered the game leading the tournament in home runs with four. He hit a massive three-run homer against Texas to help California reach the championship. Lappe accounted for 5 RBI in the contest and started the game on the mound, striking out 10 Texas hitters.

A HUGE 3-RUN HOMER FOR CALIFORNIA 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Gpmrpn6LHv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 26, 2023

But that was still nothing compared to what he did in the championship game.

Little League World Series walk off to win it for the USA. This is badass: pic.twitter.com/wVNhYXHIFX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 27, 2023

Lappe’s fifth home run of the Little League World Series won the entire tournament for the United States champion.

For the fifth-straight tournament, the United States is the winner of the Little League World Series. El Segundo is the first champion from California since 2011 when Huntington Beach captured the title. But it’s the 8th title for a California team overall, most for any state.

It’s also the 39th championship for the United States in the history of the Little League World Series. International teams have won 37.

It’s great to see the United States back on top, especially in such dramatic fashion.

USA! USA!