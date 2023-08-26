TV Camera Gets Smoked By A Foul Tip During Curaçao’s Win Over Chinese Taipei at LLWS

Videos by OutKick

The Little League World Series wraps up on Sunday, but ESPN already knows they’ll leave Williamsport down one camera.

That comes after one of the network’s TV cameras had its lense annihilated by a foul tip during the international final between Chinese Taipei (as it’s called by Little League and other sporting bodies; it’s Taiwan the rest of the time) and Curaçao.

This was a rematch of the previous year’s international final and a veritable Clash of the Titans when it comes to the Little League World Series. Both nations are perennial powerhouses.

Chinese Taipei ace Fan Chen-Jun was on the hill with the game still tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Fan threw one of his 78-mile-per-hour heaters to Curaçao’s Nasir El-Ossaïs who fouled it off directly into the camera behind home plate.

OH NO 😅



This has to be one in a million 😂 pic.twitter.com/TNGvGRiw3t — ESPN (@espn) August 26, 2023

The slow-motion shot of glass cascading out of the camera is mesmerizing.

Of course, it’s not a great idea to keep playing with a pile of glass laying right behind home plate. So the game was delayed for a few minutes while crews cleaned up the mess.

The delay didn’t hurt the kids from Curaçao. They managed to hang a pair of runs on the board during a frenzied play that started with a bunt.

Curaçao lays down the bunt and scores twice to take control of the International Championship! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/APf6cQYvRm — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 26, 2023

It certainly didn’t hurt that Curaçao’s Helmir Helmijr was lights out today. He was spectacular and pitched nearly the entire game.

Curaçao will face the winner of the United States final on Sunday.

