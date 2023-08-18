‘Baby Ohtani’ Dominates At Little League World Series

Videos by OutKick

Say hello to the next great Asian dual-threat baseball player.

In its Little League World Series opener against Canada, the team from Chinese Taipei introduced starting pitcher Fan Chen-Jun to the world. By the end of the 6-0 Taipei perfect game, Chen-Jun was being called “Baby Ohtani” by the likes of Jomboy Media who don’t just throw around that title.

With pitches touching 80 mph — ESPN claims that’s 104 mph in MLB — talking about a kid who is going to get some serious promotion from the Worldwide Leader as a tip of the cap to their Chinese business partners.

But the hype is real. Baby Ohtani, 12, struck out nine of the 11 batters he faced over 3 2/3 innings. Just two balls were put into play on the flamethrower.

Fan Chen-Jun is Baby Ohtani



Throwing 80 MPH, hitting rocket homers and wearing #17 pic.twitter.com/8ijskf9Jxv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 17, 2023

If those numbers aren’t impressive enough, hitters swung and missed on 16 of 35 pitches. In the 3rd inning, Baby Ohtani struck out all three batters on NINE pitches.

At the plate, Baby Ohtani showed scouts why he’s getting such nicknames. He crushed a meatball over the left-field fence in the top of the third for a two-run dong.

Because he threw just 35 pitches, Baby Ohtani is available to pitch Monday when Taipei faces the winner of the Japan-Mexico matchup.

Fan Chen-Jun, Immaculate Inning. 😇



T81mph pic.twitter.com/3M6ipSsJn7 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 17, 2023