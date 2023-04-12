Unhinged ‘Sopranos’ Star Calls For Future Gens To Exterminate Republicans

Videos by OutKick
Steven Van Zandt portrayed Silvio Dante in The Sopranos to universal acclaim. He now plays guitar and mandolin in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.
Van Zandt also spent his Easter fantasizing about “exterminating” Republicans.
Sunday afternoon, the lonely 72-year-old man lashed out in a now-deleted Twitter tirade against those who support the Second Amendment.
Van Zandt called said individuals “Republican White Supremicist scumbag cowards and p*ssies that need guns to feel like real men.”
Stevie then claimed future generations will violently murder Republicans who support the right to self-defense.
Got all that?
If not, you will have to read the following screenshot as Van Zant exterminated the Twitter thread:
So Bruce Springsteen guitarist @StevieVanZandt tweets, then deletes, re: Republicans that— Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) April 11, 2023
“Gen Z, Gen Y, Gen X will unite and exterminate these cockroaches once and for all”
I guess he deleted it once he sobered up from his night sucking on pipes and M&Ms with Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/jR1msPR1Zo
Kill those damn cockroaches.
Steven Van Zandt is aging like Keith Olbermann: in angst, horror, and patheticness.
Clearly, Easter didn’t bring Van Zandt much joy this year.
Even after the first deleted tweet, Van Zandt dropped another now-deleted doozy, calling the Right “Foxsucking scumbag Russian bots and MAGOTT cockroaches” who “take away … women’s rights,” prevent “black people from voting,” “harass” trans people, and “shoot … kids.”
Well, actually, Stevie, the Nashville shooting says otherwise…
At least this gem remains live on his timeline:
So much for his claim of being “a peace loving ‘60s hippie.”
Unfortunate it is to see one of the previous generation’s most skilled television performers fade so close to entering a padded room with a white jacket.
Perhaps the state of Van Zandt is to explain why Lilyhammer was abruptly canceled: Van Zandt is hardly cognitively sane.
As evidenced by his Easter Sunday calling for Republicans to die by the sword.