UNC Names Former Alabama Recruit Starting QB

The UNC Tar Heels have their starting quarterback.
Head coach Mack Brown announced that Drake Maye will open the season as QB1 for the Tar Heels, according to On3. The veteran head coach also said Jacolby Criswell might see time under center.
UNC plays Florida A&M this upcoming Saturday night to get the 2022 season underway.
Coming out of high school, Maye was a four star recruit and the 56th-ranked recruit in the class of 2021 on 247Sports.
Originally, Maye was committed to play for Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa but de-committed back in March 2020.
He then landed in Chapel Hill to play for Mack Brown.
Last season, the redshirt freshman threw for 89 yards on 7/10 passing with one touchdown. He also rushed for 62 yards on six carries. That’s a very impressive average of 10.3 yards per carry.
Now, Drake Maye will get a lot more reps as the starting quarterback of the UNC Tar Heels. Expectations are high, and fans will get their first look at him as QB1 Saturday night.