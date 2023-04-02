Unbelievable Ending: Orioles Error Leads To Red Sox Walk-Off Homer

Videos by OutKick

The Boston Red Sox completed a late comeback thanks to a walk-off home run from Adam Duvall to bear the Baltimore Orioles 9-8.

Although they got a little bit of help from Orioles left fielder Ryan McKenna

It all started with 2 outs in the bottom of the 9th inning and the Orioles ahead 8-7. Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida was at the plate, and he popped the 1-0 pitch to left field.

Now, this is what you’d call a “routine flyball.” One that if caught, would’ve ended the game (I’m not sure why I’m explaining this, you know how baseball works).

Still, it looked like there was maybe a last-second gust of wind that totally caught McKenna off-guard.

My brother in Christ, Orioles pic.twitter.com/Faz7vLgNfV — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) April 1, 2023

Wow. Definitely embarrassing, but not the end of the world.

There were still two outs in the bottom of the 9th. Sure, the tying run was now on first while the go-ahead run was at the plate. They just needed one out. It was survivable, then all the Orioles would have a good laugh with McKenna in the clubhouse and everything would be cool, right?

Right?!

Unfortunately for Ryan McKenna and Orioles fans, no.

Outfielder Adam Duvall was the next batter and he obliterated a pitch from Orioles closer Félix Bautista and sent it to the top of the Green Monster.

Adam Duvall is 𝗛𝗜𝗠. pic.twitter.com/GW4qZnZuSY — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 1, 2023

After a quick review, it was confirmed to have been a homer and the game was over.

What a turn of events. Imagine how many Sox fans cut out early to beat traffic. They must feel sick right now.

You should have to turn in your Boston sports fan card if you walk out on an ending like that.

