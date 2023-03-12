Umpire Who Went Viral For Awful Strike Three Game-Ending Call Suspended Indefinitely

Videos by OutKick

There’s been a lot of talk lately about speeding up the game of baseball. But one college umpire really figured it out: Just call everything a strike.

Unfortunately, though, not everyone’s on board.

The Southland Conference has suspended the umpire who made an egregious, game-ending third-strike call during a matchup between New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State.

“The Southland Conference confirmed the home plate umpire’s conduct and actions were deemed detrimental to the Conference and in violation of Section 3 Character and Conduct of the CCA Mechanics Manual for Baseball,” SLC said in a statement Saturday.

The Southland Conference's statement on the New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State Baseball contest on March 10. pic.twitter.com/jZ5mFeRj6K — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) March 11, 2023

The incident in question happened Friday night.

With two outs in the ninth inning, MVSU left fielder Davon Mims was at the plate with a 1-1 count. Mims took a pitch low in the zone that was called a strike by the home plate umpire. Mims protested the call.

On the next pitch, the New Orleans pitcher threw an obvious ball down and outside, but the umpire called strike three, ending the game.

Here’s the video.

This is a division 1 baseball game… Can't even call it a terrible call. Umpire made it personal. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zXOvzDmIbd — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) March 11, 2023

That ump really just wanted to go home.

New Orleans walked away with the win 7-3 over Mississippi Valley State, snapping its three-game win streak.

But apparently the loss completely demoralized the Delta Devils. UNO went on to win the second game of the series, 35-3, on Saturday.