Ukrainian Youth Boxing Champ Dies Fighting Against Russia

Another tragic passing in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is affecting the sports community.
Earlier this month, 22-year-old Ukrainian boxing champion Maksym Galinichev was killed fighting in the village of Chervonopopivka, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Boxer Dies During Conflict With Russia
Maksym volunteered to join Ukraine’s forces last year when Russia began its invasion, opting out of the European Boxing Championship to serve. He joined the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade and returned to action this month after being injured during combat. Galinichev died on March 10.
A Ukrainian representative announced Galinichev’s passing and hailed the youth boxing champ for giving his life to country.
“Maksym Galinichev, 22, European youth boxing champion, died defending Ukraine in Luhansk region,” Ukrainian official Anton Gerashcehnko said in a statement. “Maksym enlisted as a volunteer and came back to the frontlines twice after being wounded and recovering. … Eternal memory to Hero.”
The young boxer previously won a silver medal at the Summer Youth Olympics in 2018 and earned gold at the 2017 European Youth Championships. Galinichev is survived by his three-year-old daughter, Vasilisa, as relayed by the New York Post.
According to Statista, since February 2022, an estimated 8,400 Ukrainians have died in the war; additionally, 14,000 Ukrainians have been injured in combat.
Both citizens and famous athletes from Ukraine stepped up to fight against the Russian forces. The effects of the war have also trickled into international debates about allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at specific events due to their respective country’s warmongering.
Despite facing backlash, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) is gearing up to allow Russians and Belarusians to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Rest in Peace
Joe Biden is responsible for every Ukrainian death. Do we really think they want to fight Russia? They’re forced to because Ukraine is the Biden family’s puppet and they don’t want peace.. And of course the defense contractors need to get paid!
I wish this great Country of ours, the United States of America would show true leadership and negotiate and broker a peace between the Russians and Ukraine. What we are doing, by pumping billions in weapons and ensuring more death and destruction to friend and foe alike is absolutely DISGUSTING! Thousands of thousands have already died in this war, and our Government officials are just sitting back egging it on. I think it’s shameful and I am not proud of it one bit. Always remember, not everyone fighting in wars wants to be there, or believes in it’s necessity or justification. I don’t see the blood shed ending anytime soon. My condolences to the families of those soldiers fighting, being injured, and dying in this unnecessary war.