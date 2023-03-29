Ukrainian Youth Boxing Champ Dies Fighting Against Russia

Videos by OutKick

Another tragic passing in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is affecting the sports community.

Earlier this month, 22-year-old Ukrainian boxing champion Maksym Galinichev was killed fighting in the village of Chervonopopivka, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Boxer Dies During Conflict With Russia

Maksym volunteered to join Ukraine’s forces last year when Russia began its invasion, opting out of the European Boxing Championship to serve. He joined the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade and returned to action this month after being injured during combat. Galinichev died on March 10.

A Ukrainian representative announced Galinichev’s passing and hailed the youth boxing champ for giving his life to country.

“Maksym Galinichev, 22, European youth boxing champion, died defending Ukraine in Luhansk region,” Ukrainian official Anton Gerashcehnko said in a statement. “Maksym enlisted as a volunteer and came back to the frontlines twice after being wounded and recovering. … Eternal memory to Hero.”

Maksym Galinichev, 22, European youth boxing champion, died defending Ukraine in Luhansk region.



Maksym enlisted as a volunteer and came back to the frontlines twice after being wounded and recovering.



Eternal memory to Hero. pic.twitter.com/icqrBAEiqo — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 24, 2023

22-year-old European boxing champion Maksym Galinichev has been killed in battle against the Russian Army near Kreminna.



He won silver at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018.



This is why Russian athletes must be banned from the 2024 Paris Olympics



RIP Maksym pic.twitter.com/fQVb2l4hPw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 26, 2023

The young boxer previously won a silver medal at the Summer Youth Olympics in 2018 and earned gold at the 2017 European Youth Championships. Galinichev is survived by his three-year-old daughter, Vasilisa, as relayed by the New York Post.

According to Statista, since February 2022, an estimated 8,400 Ukrainians have died in the war; additionally, 14,000 Ukrainians have been injured in combat.

RELATED: KYLE BRANDT SHARES POWERFUL TRIBUTE TO FRIEND KILLED IN UKRAINE

Both citizens and famous athletes from Ukraine stepped up to fight against the Russian forces. The effects of the war have also trickled into international debates about allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at specific events due to their respective country’s warmongering.

Despite facing backlash, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) is gearing up to allow Russians and Belarusians to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Rest in Peace

On March 10, silver medalist of the 2018 Youth Olympics Maksym Galinichev laid down his life for independent Ukraine🕯️



In the spring of 2022, Maksym refused to participate in the European Boxing Championship and volunteered for the airborne assault troops.



Glory to Hero 😪 pic.twitter.com/xQQszWa0tG — Vladyslav Heraskevych OLY (@heraskevych) March 22, 2023