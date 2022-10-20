Kyle Brandt Shares Powerful Tribute To Friend Killed In Ukraine

Kyle Brandt shared an incredible tribute Thursday morning to a friend killed in Ukraine.

The “Good Morning Football” star informed viewers that his friend Danylo Boguslawski was killed in action while fighting the Russian invaders.

While Boguslawski and Brandt never met in person, the two bonded over football and exchanged messages for a long time. When Brandt learned Boguslawski had been killed during an engagement with a Russian tank, he was nothing short of heartbroken.

“Danylo, wherever you are, I will say what you have said to me so many times, which is stand with Ukraine,” Brandt passionately told viewers to end the segment.

Sad, frustrated and angry to bring this update from my guys fighting in Ukraine 🇺🇦



Danylo Boguslawski will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/bpNW8c1DMZ — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 20, 2022

This is another unfortunate reminder of what is happening in Ukraine and how good people are dying because of the Russian war of aggression.

As Brandt said, Danylo Boguslawski was just a regular guy who loved playing and watching football. He liked grabbing beers with the guys.

However, when Russia launched an unjustified war in Ukraine, he had to put on military gear and head to the front lines to fight like hell against the invaders.

It ended up costing him his life. It’s nothing short of tragic, and you can see how moved Brandt is. It’s an absolutely horrifying situation unfolding in front of the world, and another good person had paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend Ukraine.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Boguslawski’s family and everyone else impacted by the war. Hopefully, Ukraine is able to push out Russia sooner than later.