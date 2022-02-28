Ukrainian Pol Promises To Pop Off A Few Rounds In An Invader’s Punk Ass, *If Needed

Videos by OutKick

With Vladimir Putin’s Chechen goon squad said to be on its way to Kyiv with a hit list of politicians to take out, there’s one member of the Ukrainian parliament who has a message for Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his gang of thugs. Her name is Kira Rudik and she’s ready to pump Kadyrov full of lead, if it comes to it.

Rudik, who is now a darling of the lib lib western media for taking up arms against the invaders, did a hit on Fox News Saturday where she made it clear she’s not afraid of Putin’s scumbag invaders. She promised “more surprises” for Vlad’s fighters.

“I’ve received messages from all the political leaders throughout the world, saying, ‘Yeah, Kyiv will fall this night,’ and watch us. We did not,” Rudik boasted. “We have more surprises coming for Putin’s army and the world how Ukrainians can stand for their country.”

How to train the #resistance forces and how did I come up with the idea to arm myself, talked today on @FoxNews.



Additional important point: #cyberforces. Did some pretty cool stuff to #Russian governmental websites. pic.twitter.com/Trj4Tytoe5 — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) February 27, 2022

Rudik made it clear that even though she has to be worried about pumping lead into a Chechen hired gun, she’s also getting back to work to rebuild her country after the invaders are defeated.

“Because I’m an optimist, I am working on the stuff that will be related to rebuilding the roads, rebuilding the buildings, etc. And different programs that will help Ukraine to get back to the peaceful times,” she told Fox.

I learn to use #Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms. It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our #women will protect our soil the same way as our #men. Go #Ukraine! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/UbF4JRGlcy — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) February 25, 2022

“I learn to use #Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms,” Rudik wrote on social media. “It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our #women will protect our soil the same way as our #men. Go #Ukraine!”

Appearing on CNN Tonight with Wolf Blitzer, Rudik made it clear that life had changed in her world and it was a fight for survival.

“Because it was super unusual and super crazy for myself to understand and realize that I’m holding a gun, and I’m ready to bear arms and I’m ready to go and shoot the other human beings,” Rudik told Blitzer. “And the reason for that change was because Russian soldiers are coming to Kyiv and Russian soldiers are trying to take what is actually not theirs. ”

As of Monday morning, enough order had been restored in Kyiv that Rudik and fellow members of parliament had gathered in a government building to go over “important matters” including “prepping legislation to freeze Russian assets inside Ukraine.”

As Rudik made clear to Blitzer, the Ukrainians aren’t backing down.

“People are fighting them at every inch of our soil. This is what the citizens have to do, and this is what we do,” she told the CNN anchor.