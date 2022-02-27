Ukrainian Boxer Wladimir Klitschko Ramps Up Call To End Russia’s Invasion

Videos by OutKick

Legendary boxing tandem Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko aren’t running away from the terror in Ukraine.

Instead, they are calling on the other countries to assist civilians and stop Russian forces from their ongoing slaughter — in pursuit of the capital city of Kyiv.

Vitali Klitschko is the mayor of Kyiv and currently on the ground alongside his brother Wladimir, who enlisted in the Ukrainian army to help protect his country’s sovereignty.

As relayed by Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj, Wladimir posted a message on his LinkedIn account Thursday pleading for the world’s help as Russian President Vladimir Putin inches closer to Kyiv.

“I am addressing the entire world to stop this war that Russia has started,” Wladimir said. “Just today civilians were shot by the rockets … civilians getting killed, and it’s happening in the heart of Europe. There is no time to wait because that’s going to lead [to a] humanitarian catastrophe.”

The BBC reported on Saturday that “at least 134 Ukrainian militaries had been killed.”

“Ukraine, meanwhile, says there have been 4,300 casualties among Russian servicemen, but even Ukrainian officials say those figures are not clear,” adds the report.

Klitschko added in his post, “You need to act now to stop Russian aggression with anything you can [give] now. In an hour or by tomorrow is going to be too late. Please get into action now. Don’t wait. Act now. Stop this war.

“Putin wants to call into question the geopolitical balance across the whole of Europe, he dreams of being the defender of the Slavic peoples wherever they live and he wants to restore a fallen empire whose demise he has never accepted.”

Wladimir stated that Putin’s thirst for death in Ukraine will not be satiated until his idea of freedom strongarms the current paradigm.

“Now, the Russian president is using war rhetoric … he makes it clear that he wants to destroy the Ukrainian state and the sovereignty of its people,” Klitschko warned. “Words are followed by missiles and tanks. Destruction and death come upon us. … We will defend ourselves with all our might and fight for freedom and democracy.”

