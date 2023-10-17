UK Hockey Team Busts Out Kind Of Incredible Lederhosen Uniforms For Oktoberfest

Videos by OutKick

The NHL may have banned specialty warm-up jerseys, but specialty game jerseys are alive and well across the pond, and one UK team broke out their lederhosen for a special Oktoberfest getup.

The Belfast Giants play in the Elite Ice Hockey League. That’s the top level of puck in the United Kingdom. Some NHLers have played in the league over the years. Perhaps most notable is Theo Fleury who played for the Giants during the 2005-06 season. Additionally, Paul Bissonnette played for the league’s Cardiff Devils, and Chris Stewart played for the Nottingham Panthers.

At a recent game, the Giants decided to pay tribute to Oktoberfest.

I love this already because Oktoberfest needs more tributes. It’s a festival centered around beer, various sausages, beer, schnitzel, beer and oompah music.

Need I say more?

Clearly, the Northern Ireland-based Belfast Giants got this memo and put together some unbelievable jerseys to celebrate.

Yes, those are lederhosen sweaters and hockey pants. Drink them in. Drink them in like a tall, cold one on a warm September day (which is when Oktoberfest tends to be held… for some reason).

If you go to minor league hockey games, you’ll see tons of special holiday jerseys. Few are executed this well.

It all goes together perfectly. It almost looks like there was some kind of mix-up where the Giants’ hockey bags got mixed up with gear from a group of yodelers.

Just imagine those things if they didn’t look like the side of a stock car what with all the ads.

Immaculate.

They did the trick for the Giants that night, as the team defeated the Fife Flyers on Oktoberfest Night by a score of 7-4.

