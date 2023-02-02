Ugly People More Likely To Wear Covid Masks, Says Study

Videos by OutKick

Cochrane Institute analysis found that face masks made “little to no difference” to Covid infection or death rates. And yet, four in 10 Americans still wear masks.

Why is that?

Are they afraid? Immunocompromised? Loyal foot soldiers of Dr. Fauci?

Perhaps. Or they might just be ugly.

A Daily Mail report found that the ugly are more likely to still wear their mask than the cute or hot.

Specifically, young and middle-aged Americans who view themselves as attractive “believe wearing a mask hinders the opportunities to deliver a favorable impression to others.”

The report cites “Overall, we provide a novel finding that self-perceived attractiveness has significant effects on mask-wearing intention via mask attractiveness belief in the post-pandemic of Covid-19.”

“Our findings suggest that mask-wearing can shift from being a self-protection measure during the Covid-19 pandemic to a self-presentation tactic in the post-pandemic era.”

Fascinating. But hardly a revelation.

Masks didn’t stop the spread, infection rates, or provide adequate protection. Those were lies from folks like Fauci, Joe Biden, and the lackey media. We covered this in detail in a recent column.

That said, face coverings did indeed hide the ugliness of various individuals.

Masks didn’t make 4s and 6s look like 8s and 10s. But it left room for curiosity. It allowed them to approach people with instant rejection.

One couldn’t tell just how unattractive they were. At least in most cases, excluding the following:

So, the masks didn’t help everyone.

Still, they were still an improvement over:

