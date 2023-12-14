Government Hiding UFO Impenetrable By X-Ray, Whistleblower Claims

Videos by OutKick

Another shocking UFO story has hit the web, and this one is the best we’ve had in a minute or two.

As OutKick’s loyal readers know, stories about aliens, UFOs, the paranormal and unexplained sightings and events have never been more popular than they are right now.

It seems like we get a new one every single day. Whistleblower David Grusch recently claimed he went public, in part, to protect himself amid speculation people have been murdered to hide secrets.

Now, a new whistleblower claims the government has a crashed craft our technology isn’t able penetrate.

Does the government have a UFO X-ray can’t see through?

Eric Taber – a defense aerospace contractor for more than a decade with a security clearance – told the Daily Mail that his great uncle Sam Urquhart informed him of the government holding a mysterious craft at Area 51 in the 1980s. His uncle worked at the highly-protected and incredibly secret military base.

Taber told the Daily Mail his uncle claimed the CIA brought the craft to area 51 and it was described as “egg-shaped, about the size of an SUV, smooth and seamless, metallic-looking, silverish gray in color, with no control surfaces, no flaps, no inlet, and no exhaust, and no writing or symbols on the outside.”

“X-rays couldn’t penetrate it; it showed up on X-ray as a solid object. They tried to open it and penetrate its hull; they couldn’t. They said that they were able to take some very small samples of the material. And I’m not an expert in chemistry, but I guess from the isotope ratio or the mixture of elements, they concluded it was not made on Earth,” Taber further told the Daily Mail.

Eventually, the alleged craft was moved to a different base. Taber also testified to the Pentagon’s UFO investigation unit about the situation back in May, according to the same report.

What is going on with UFOs?

It’s worth noting Senator Chuck Schumer recently indicated information about UFOs/UAPs has been withheld from government officials and the public.

When Chuck Schumer alleges a coverup is going on, it might be time to start paying attention. I’ll be the first to admit that I never believed anything like this.

My opinion has since changed. I’m definitely becoming more open-minded. Doesn’t mean Eric Taber’s story or any other one is correct, but you can’t deny there’s too many things going on to ignore it all. Throw Schumer’s take into the mix, and we’re off to the races.

Now, do I know for sure if there’s a craft the government is hiding X-ray can’t get through? If it is, it’s right up there with claims about non-human biologics and people being harmed to keep things secret. That’s a level of technology I can’t even comprehend.

Whatever is going on up in the sky, it’s fair to say we’re all interested in finding out. Let me know your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.