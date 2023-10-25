Two Major UFO Stories Surface, One Features Shocking Video

Videos by OutKick

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. There’s more UFO chaos consuming the web.

OutKick readers know better than most that the UFO topic is taking the country by storm, and I know our readers know it because they constantly let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, buckle up because we have two more, and one includes a pretty interesting video I’m sure you all will want to digest.

Let’s dive right into the latest UFO chaos.

More UFO stories hit the web.

One of the new UFO claims is a video that was recently shared on YouTube that appears to show an unknown object whipping past an airplane.

“This footage was taken about two weeks ago while the witness was traveling from Bogotá to Salento in Colombia. The footage was posted to the Spanish Internet forum ‘Forocoches’. In the footage we can see this flying saucer just fly without a care in the world and not afraid to be seen but what could this object be,” the video’s caption states.

You can check out the video and decide for yourself what you think.

Real? Fake? A drone? Something else? Honestly, I don’t have a clue, but it seems a bit too good to be true.

How weird that the UFO looks just like what people have seen for decades in movies. I can even find similar images on Getty. Very convenient!

Is there a secret underwater base?

Buckle up, folks, because we’re far from being done with UFO coverage for the day. While I think the viral video above is likely nonsense, there’s an even more insane claim floating around.

Former US Navy admiral Tim Gallaudet claimed a recent discovery in the ocean could possibly be the entrance to a secret UFO base, according to The Daily Star.

“The anomaly looks like a wedge taken out of a thing called a knoll. It’s an underwater ridge basically – and a wedge from it was totally carved out and horizontally displaced by two kilometres. I just want to find an explanation for it, but it does cause one to speculate. Is that evidence of an undersea UAP interaction with the sea floor? Or even a location for undersea infrastructure where these things go,” Gallaudet explained when discussing a “wedge” found on the ocean floor that doesn’t seem to have “a natural explanation.”

The location of the specific spot is near Catalina. If only there was a navy with deep dive capabilities and highly-advanced submarines.

If only that existed. That sure would make this situation much easier, wouldn’t it? Oh, wait, what am I talking about? That’d be the United States Navy – the greatest global power on water history has ever seen.

Something tells me if America thought there was an underwater UFO base that we’d be pounding it with torpedos. Just an idea! Give me your best UFO theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.