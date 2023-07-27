Congressman Heavily Implies People Have Been Murdered To Cover Up UFO Secrets

Videos by OutKick

Congressman Tim Burchett certainly seems to think people have been killed over alleged UFO secrets.

The House Oversight Committee’s national security subcommittee held a hearing Wednesday on UFOs that was nothing short of shocking. Ryan Graves, David Fravor and David Grusch spoke under oath about their knowledge and experiences with the unexplainable.

One of the most stunning moments came when Burchett asked Grusch if anyone had been murdered over alleged UFO secrets.

“I have to be careful asking that question. I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities,” Grusch told the committee. He did say he had direct knowledge of people being hurt over the alleged UFO secrets.

Burchett, who is from Tennessee, definitely seems to think Grusch was over the target, and when it comes to whether or not anyone has died over alleged UFO secrets, he heavily implied he does during a Fox Business appearance.

“I’m not an attorney, but I’ve heard good attorneys say don’t ask a question unless you know the answer. I’ve followed this issue for a long, long time, Maria, as you know, and this has been completely covered up,” Burchett said when asked by Maria Bartiromo why he asked Grusch about potential murders.

Burchett also alleged the “intelligence community” stopped an amendment from passing that would have required commercial pilots from reporting unusual sightings to Congress as well as the FAA.

Speculation continues to grow about what is happening in the sky.

If you haven’t seen the hearing from Wednesday, I suggest you go watch it on YouTube or catch the clips on Twitter.

Below is a list of the quick hits:

People have been hurt and possibly killed over UFO secrets.

The government recovered non-human “biological” remains from crashed crafts.

Exact location of crafts was given to an inspector general in a classified briefing.

There is video of a UFO shootdown

Those are four quick points from the UFO hearing. Does that not get the blood pumping with some interest? It definitely gets me interested.

David Grusch, the star of the hearing, is also not a random dude who walked in off the street. He is a former Air Force intelligence officer and was the UAP lead at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency prior to coming out as a whistleblower.

His credentials are legit. That doesn’t mean everything he says is true, but it does mean he’s a serious dude on paper at a minimum.

David Grusch made shocking claims during a UFO hearing in congress. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

