Pilot Allegedly Filmed UFOs That Evaded Radar: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

A pilot at a major airline claims to have seen something unexplainable during a July flight.

UFOs are arguably the hottest topic in America at the moment, and interest only grows with every new story that comes out.

Whistleblower David Grusch really sent things to a different level after claiming the government had recovered non-human biologics. He declined to get into specifics during his congressional testimony.

Now, there’s an unnamed pilot who has presented footage (via Ryan Graves) of something unknown flying in the night sky, and most interestingly, the object apparently didn’t show up on his traffic collision avoidance system.

Pilot claims to have seen unexplainable objects. (Credit: Getty Images)

Pilot claims to have seen multiple unknown objects.

The pilot, whose identity has been withheld, explained the following in part:

[Last week of July], 2023, I departed Santo Domingo DR at 2305 destined for New York JFK. My route of flight was L453 in NY Oceanic airspace, non radar hundreds of miles offshore. At approximately 1 hour into the flight as we were approaching the southern boundary of the NY oceanic airspace, and at 32,000 feet, I called out a visual on traffic that was excessively bright and looked like about 80 miles range… and then disappeared visually. I never saw the traffic on TCAS. Then a few minutes later I saw two objects round in shape, one lighted and one not flying in a formation just above the horizon, at a range I guessed of 120-200 NM. The object/s would illuminate to be as bright as a star for several seconds, then go dark for a few minutes, only to illuminate again. The brightness would vary from bright to very bright to dark. The color of the lighted object was white light. There was a second object you can clearly see in the photos that would follow the illuminated object, but it would not illuminate itself. Except for the 3:10-3:30 second point of my video I think you can see the second object illuminate. This went on for the remaining 2-2.5 hours of my flight to NY on L453 in Oceanic airspace. After reviewing the photos, I think the objects might have been a bit further away, but distance is very difficult to gauge at night.

You can see the objects in the video below and also see the pilot’s TCAS.

[] = edited info for privacy



"I am a [Major US Carrier] A320/321 Captain, the following sighting occurred during one of my flights recently. Since I have shared my story, several other [Major US Carrier] pilots have reached out to me and shared their similar experiences,… pic.twitter.com/VU2GcoThG5 — Ryan Graves (@uncertainvector) August 18, 2023

Are UFOs real? What is going on up in the sky?

The most fascinating part of this story isn’t that the pilot allegedly saw something in the sky. That’s seemingly a regular occurrence these days.

That happens a lot. What’s fascinating about this is the object allegedly didn’t pop on his radar. There’s really only two explanations for that.

The pilot’s TCAS was broken and he didn’t know it (very doubtful) or whatever he saw had stealth capabilities.

Are UFOs real? (Credit: Getty Images)

Now, before we jump down a rabbit hole of little green men flying around, let’s recognize that America has the best stealth technology ever created.

Not only is American stealth technology the best in the world, but it’s much more advanced than any of our rivals. The most-advanced air defense systems in the world can’t detect some of our planes. There’s no way in hell civilian radar is going to find stealth bombers and fighters if they don’t want to be found.

Is it possible the unnamed pilot saw military planes doing some training? Perhaps. I’m not saying that’s what happened, but we can’t rule it out.

Another option is aliens are here and have stealth capabilities. If that’s true, then the war against E.T. is going to be over before it even starts.

What are UFOs? (Credit: Getty Images)

What do you think the pilot saw? Give us your theories and thoughts in the comments below.