Mysterious Lights Spotted Over Ohio Town As UFO Speculation Soars

Residents of an Ohio town allegedly spotted mysterious lights in the sky last week.

People in Middletown, which is between Cincinnati and Dayton, spotted a group of lights in the sky that later seemed to dart off, according to WLWT5.

Kevin Riley, who allegedly photographed the lights, told the outlet whatever might be in the sky was “flying around very fast.” Several other people in Middleton also claimed to the outlet they saw the lights.

You can see a video of the situation that residents claim was lights in the sky below.

What was in the sky over Ohio? Were the lights UFOs?

It’s important to note this situation hasn’t been confirmed as real just yet. That’s not to say it’s not, but as stated in the video above, stuff could be digitally altered these days. You just don’t know.

The interesting part about this situation is many different people claim to have seen the mysterious lights over Middletown.

It’s not just one random person and something was captured on video. Now, does that mean the lights are real? Could it all be a hoax?

Sure, but just like a lot of UFO stuff, there’s simply no way to know. Let’s run down a list of UFO stuff from just the past few weeks.

UFO hype remains off the charts.

More than ever before it seems like people are talking about UFO sightings, debating might be going on and it’s become incredibly mainstream.

The military has acknowledged having footage of unexplained things, whistleblower David Grusch claims the government has non-human designed crafts and Senator Josh Hawley said recent claims aren’t that different from what he heard in a briefing.

None of that means there are little green men flying around, but clearly, something nobody seems to be able to explain is happening.

Mysterious lights were spotted over an Ohio town. (Credit: Getty Images)

We'll see what UFO story comes out next.