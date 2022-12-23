UFC Octagon Girl Brittney Palmer Drops ‘Peace, Love & Fishnets’ OnlyFans Teaser

Brittney Palmer isn’t letting the busy holiday season slow her down at all. The UFC fan favorite is keeping her content pedal pushed all the way down as we blow through the holiday season. She’s dropped UFC, seasons greetings, and art content, all this week.

With Christmas just days away, Brittney is still crafting content for her large following. Her latest effort teased a gift for her OnlyFans subscribers.

UFC Octagon Girls Vanessa Hanson, Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer at UFC 282 (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC Octagon Girl shared a few lingerie pics she captioned, “Peace, love and fishnets.” As might have guessed from the caption, she’s rocking fishnets in the teaser.

Brittney’s sitting on a Santa Claus style chair in the pictures which serves as a prop to help tie things into the season. She completed the look, and her caption, with a “Peace Love” beanie.

Brittney’s blue checkmark Instagram model friends showed love for the teaser in the comment section. Her friends were far from the only ones who enjoyed the unique holiday reminder. Her followers weighed-in as well.

One commented, “Christmas is even better now.”

“Santa better have you on his sleigh,” another added.

Her intention to promote her exclusive content while spreading Christmas cheer was a success. That makes sense. Everyone knows that OnlyFans and the holidays belong together.

Brittney Palmer Is Heading For Another Big Year

The year of 2022 has been a good year for Brittney. In addition to her OnlyFans success, there have been multiple Morning Screencaps appearances, which is always a sign that you’re doing things right in the content game.

She was also named Ringcard Girl of the Year for the fourth time this year. Talk about building up momentum as the calendar brings a new year.

Unlike fighters, who are more than a decade into the fight game, Brittney seems to be getting better at what she does the older she gets.