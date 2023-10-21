UFC Fighter Victor Henry Taken To Hospital After Brutal Groin Shot That Will Make Every Fella Wince

Videos by OutKick

Gentleman, make sure you sit down (carefully) before you watch this video of UFC fighter Victor Henry taking a nasty kick to the groin.

You will thank me later.

UFC 294 took place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday with a lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

However, the fight we want to discuss was a preliminary card bantamweight bout between Javid Basharat and Victor Henry.

At some point in the match, Basharat landed a kick. However, the part of Henry’s body that it landed on was his groin.

That sent the 36-year-old to the mat in agony.

Henry is Audible groaning this is brutal #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/DJAiRF4rhd — Underrated MMA Performances (@FinishesUfc) October 21, 2023

It’s impossible to be a guy and not wince when you see that clip. We’ve all been there. Just not usually because a UFC fighter kicked us in the toolbag.

That’s a pain I wouldn’t wish upon my biggest enemy… alright, maybe I would.

The weirdest part about this was that surely, Henry knew where he had been kicked. Yet a doctor on the scene could be hard trying to tell him he hadn’t gotten kicked in the balls the way he thought he had.

That’s a bizarre thing to argue, but it happened.

I think I’m going to go with Henry’s assessment. He probably knows best in this instance.

The fight was called after the incident and was ruled a no-contest. After the match, fellow fighter Josh Barnett said he was with Henry at the hospital and provided an update.

We're in the hospital right now to get an ultrasound and some exams. His balls are swollen to like the size of a Satsuma. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) October 21, 2023

I had no clue what a satsuma was until I looked it up, but I knew it was something far bigger than you’d want your testicles to be after something like this.

It turns out it’s just another word for tangerine.

…ouch.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle