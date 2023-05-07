UFC Fighter Tony Ferguson Arrested For DUI After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Hollywood

Videos by OutKick

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was busted for DUI early Sunday morning in Los Angeles.

Ferguson reportedly crashed his pickup truck into two parked cars outside a Hollywood club just before 2 a.m. His truck flipped on its side.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The LAPD confirms UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in Hollywood overnight. Details on Eyewitness News @ABC7 7AM. pic.twitter.com/PTMyc21NtO — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) May 7, 2023

Police said Ferguson refused to take a field sobriety test and was “very uncooperative” at the scene.

Sources told TMZ Ferguson “reeked of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.”

Ferguson faces a misdemeanor DUI charge and could also face license suspension for refusing the field sobriety test.

One of the cars he hit belonged to rapper Cash Gotti. Gotti said he left the club to find his Mercedes destroyed.

(Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

This isn’t the first time Ferguson has been in legal trouble. In March 2019, his wife Christine filed a restraining order against him. She said Ferguson suffered from severe paranoia and was not sleeping for days.

She also claimed he tore apart their home fireplace, and he believed that a tracking chip was inserted into his leg during reconstructive knee surgery.

Christine withdrew the order a month later.

Tony Ferguson won Season 13 of UFC’s reality series “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2011 and has competed in the UFC ever since.

A former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Ferguson has long been a fan-favorite in the UFC. At one point, he racked up a 12-fight winning streak. But he’s been struggling in the cage recently and has lost his last five fights.