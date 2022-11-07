UFC Fighter Polyana Viana Shared Fellow Fighter Colby Covington’s Odd Bedroom Request

UFC strawweight Polyana Viana is landing knockout punches inside and outside of the octagon. Fresh off of her UFC Vegas 64 knockout win, she randomly tweeted about fellow UFC fighter Colby Covington and an odd bedroom request.

Polyana needed just 47 seconds to knockout her opponent Jinh Yu Frey during Saturday night’s prelims. The win got her back in the win column and improved her record to 13-5. Here is that impressive first-round finish.

The win also had Polyana ready to mix things up on social media. That’s just what she did. Hours after the fight she fired off a tweet about Covington.

The tweet makes an interesting claim about the welterweight. It reads, “Colby wanted me to finger him in the ass, but I did not want to. He got upset!”

Colby wanted me to finger him in the ass, but I did not want to. He got upset! — Polyana Viana (@Polyanavianaa) November 6, 2022

The tweet was in response to another tweet about “humanizing athletes” that listed some things people might not know about Polyana. Add that to the list.

It was seemingly also in response to a claim Covington made about getting in some “bedroom cardio” with Polyana as they trained together over a year ago.

Don’t Mess With Polyana Viana

“Everybody’s going to have to use their imagination on that one. I am not claiming to be your boyfriend, but what’s up with titles these days? Why does there have to be a title? Why can’t two adults just have fun together? And that’s exactly what we did,” Covington claimed at the time.

“We spent a couple of days together, and had a great time together. I got to work on my bedroom cardio, keeping world-class championship form. And that’s that. I have got nothing but respect for her. Polyana is a great girl, beautiful girl.”

Polyana responded at the time to his comments by saying, “I have never given room for any kind of comment or judgment about my personal life, but it is not for me to judge the person’s attitude. I feel sorry for those who act so low to try to promote themselves. It is revolting.”

With her tweet, Polyana is either confirming there was a relationship, or getting back at Covington for his comments, or both. Whatever the case is, she was swinging for the knockout and connecting this weekend.